Mission aiming to launch six more MGAs by end of 2026, says CEO Dingwall

Accelerant-backed MGA incubator Mission is looking to almost double the number of UK/EU firms under its auspices to 15 by the end of 2026, according to CEO Ross Dingwall.

Last week it unveiled combined commercial specialist Lumara as its 8th MGA in the region since it began with Ignite Specialty Risk in 2022, and its first since Carrow over a year ago.

Former Hiscox broker managing director and Partners& partner Dingwall, who took over from Adrian Morgan as CEO of Mission Underwriters UK & Europe in May this year, told Insurance Age: “We have got another three in the pipeline, which will go live in January/February next year with a plan to have another four