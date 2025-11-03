 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Mission aiming to launch six more MGAs by end of 2026, says CEO Dingwall

Ross Dingwall

Accelerant-backed MGA incubator Mission is looking to almost double the number of UK/EU firms under its auspices to 15 by the end of 2026, according to CEO Ross Dingwall.

Last week it unveiled combined commercial specialist Lumara as its 8th MGA in the region since it began with Ignite Specialty Risk in 2022, and its first since Carrow over a year ago.

Former Hiscox  broker managing director and Partners& partner Dingwall, who took over from Adrian Morgan as CEO of Mission Underwriters UK & Europe in May this year, told Insurance Age: “We have got another three in the pipeline, which will go live in January/February next year with a plan to have another four

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Insurer

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: