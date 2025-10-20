 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Axa’s Dougie Barnett to retire

Douglas Barnett, Axa
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Dougie Barnett, Axa Broker UK director of commercial customer risk management and sustainability, will retire at the end of December after 24 years at the insurer.

Making the announcement on LinkedIn, Barnett wrote: “It’s been an honour leading our market-leading risk team, driving a sustainability focus for our customer and contributing to Axa’s success.”

Axa confirmed to Insurance Age that it will shortly begin the process of recruiting his replacement.

RelatedBroker Apprentice 2017 Episode 3: The brewery risk management challenge 

According to LinkedIn he joined Axa as head of customer risk management in 2001, becoming a director in 2018.

Since 2014

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insurer

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: