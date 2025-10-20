Axa’s Dougie Barnett to retire

Dougie Barnett, Axa Broker UK director of commercial customer risk management and sustainability, will retire at the end of December after 24 years at the insurer.

Making the announcement on LinkedIn, Barnett wrote: “It’s been an honour leading our market-leading risk team, driving a sustainability focus for our customer and contributing to Axa’s success.”

Axa confirmed to Insurance Age that it will shortly begin the process of recruiting his replacement.

According to LinkedIn he joined Axa as head of customer risk management in 2001, becoming a director in 2018.

