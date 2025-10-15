Freedom Services Group goes into administration

The holding company of inactive managing general agent Freedom Services has gone into administration, Insurance Age can reveal.

Manchester-based insolvency practitioner Leonard Curtis has been instructed oversee the winding up of the Freedom Services Group in a move that has left up to 20 people at risk of redundancy.

The news comes a day after Insurance Age reported that aggregator Moneysupermarket had filed a petition in the High Court of Justice in London asking for Freedom Services Group to be wound-up.

Formation

Freedom Services Group was formed in 2017 when founder and chair Sam White brought her insurance interests