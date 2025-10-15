Freedom Services Group goes into administration
The holding company of inactive managing general agent Freedom Services has gone into administration, Insurance Age can reveal.
Manchester-based insolvency practitioner Leonard Curtis has been instructed oversee the winding up of the Freedom Services Group in a move that has left up to 20 people at risk of redundancy.
The news comes a day after Insurance Age reported that aggregator Moneysupermarket had filed a petition in the High Court of Justice in London asking for Freedom Services Group to be wound-up.Formation
Freedom Services Group was formed in 2017 when founder and chair Sam White brought her insurance interests
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insurer
Zurich strengthens fraud defences with AI
Zurich Insurance has partnered with Quantexa to increase the power of its real-time fraud detection via an artificial intelligence-enabled platform.
Aviva to double automatic business interruption indemnity period to 24 months
Aviva is set to double its automatic business interruption indemnity period to 24 months, in what it claims is a UK market first to tackle underinsurance, Insurance Age can reveal.
FSCS steps in for failed Gibraltar insurer Premier Insurance
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has stepped in to protect over 16,000 policyholders of failed insurer Premier Insurance Company Limited as it highlighted the identity of the Gibraltar-based motor provider.
TMK launches enterprise E&O insurance solution
Tokio Marine Kiln has launched Enterprise Ctrl in what it claims is a market first for the ‘comprehensive’ enterprise errors and omissions insurance solution.
Aviva launches risk training platform for commercial clients
Aviva has unveiled Aviva Risk Training Solutions, a digital learning platform designed to help businesses strengthen their risk management capabilities with 25 courses already live and over 50 in development.
Allianz UK appoints first head of AI
Allianz UK has appointed Mansoor Reehana to the newly created position of head of artificial intelligence.
Broker Expo 2025: Claims brokers and account execs should talk more, especially during soft market
The soft market should encourage greater communication between frontline account executives and claims staff within broking firms, especially as insurers give closer scrutiny to claims.
Hillier appointed CUO at Markel International in restructure
Markel International has named Tom Hillier as chief underwriting officer and revealed a new structure for its operations.