Allianz Commercial boss Ly: 90% of underwriting decisions to be made locally

Allianz Commercial is seeking to de-centralise nine in ten underwriting decisions as it seeks to fulfill its ambition to become the “the easiest insurer to do deal with”.

That is the assertion of new Allianz Commercial UK managing director Phuong Ly, who believes increasing local authorities will be key to achieving this stated goal.

Ly, who took over from Nadia Cote in April, told Insurance Age: “Openly we have set an ambition within [Allianz] Commercial to be the easiest insurer to do deal with, and it’s not just a slogan, it is a vision. It is really easy for us to make things easily difficult, but it is a real ambition to make things easily simple.

