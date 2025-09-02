Allianz Commercial boss Ly: 90% of underwriting decisions to be made locally
Allianz Commercial is seeking to de-centralise nine in ten underwriting decisions as it seeks to fulfill its ambition to become the “the easiest insurer to do deal with”.
That is the assertion of new Allianz Commercial UK managing director Phuong Ly, who believes increasing local authorities will be key to achieving this stated goal.
Ly, who took over from Nadia Cote in April, told Insurance Age: “Openly we have set an ambition within [Allianz] Commercial to be the easiest insurer to do deal with, and it’s not just a slogan, it is a vision. It is really easy for us to make things easily difficult, but it is a real ambition to make things easily simple.Basic stuff
“
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insurer
Liberty adds Cole from Generali as UK broker boss
Liberty Specialty Markets has appointed James Cole as head of client and broker distribution for the UK and MENA, bringing more than 20 years of industry experience to the post.
New specialist healthcare and medical malpractice MGA launched
Superian Insurance Group has launched Scious Underwriting, a specialty Lloyd’s coverholder and MGA specialising in healthcare and medical malpractice risks.
Broker Expo 2025 Countdown: Arag’s Andy Talbot
As we count down to Broker Expo in October we caught up with Andy Talbot, director of broker, ATE & marketing at Arag, who asserts that while AI might not be “the future of insurance”, it will affect the future of everything, not least insurance.
Personal lines broker boss George to leave Allianz
Nicola George, MD of Allianz Personal Broker, is to leave the business in Q4, the insurer has announced.
Meet the MGA: Moonrock Insurance
Moonrock’s COO Rachel Oliver offers her insights into the specialist drone managing general agent and how it is helping brokers service the growing low altitude economy.
Sompo boosts UK and international business with £2.6bn acquisition
Sompo has entered into an agreement to acquire Aspen Insurance Holdings for an aggregate consideration of approximately $3.5bn (£2.6bn).
Broker Expo 2025 Countdown: Blink Intermediary Solutions’ Zoe Williams
As we countdown to Broker Expo in October we caught up with Zoe Williams, divisional director of exhibitor Blink Intermediary Solutions who explains how it can help make life easier for brokers by discovering innovative insurance products.
RSA: brokers need to help clients prepare for new tougher anti-fraud legislation
Nearly 25,000 UK businesses could be at risk of criminal liability under the new crime and transparency act.