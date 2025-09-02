 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Allianz Commercial boss Ly: 90% of underwriting decisions to be made locally

Phuong Ly Allianz Commercial

Allianz Commercial is seeking to de-centralise nine in ten underwriting decisions as it seeks to fulfill its ambition to become the “the easiest insurer to do deal with”.

That is the assertion of new Allianz Commercial UK managing director Phuong Ly, who believes increasing local authorities will be key to achieving this stated goal.

Ly, who took over from Nadia Cote in April, told Insurance Age: “Openly we have set an ambition within [Allianz] Commercial to be the easiest insurer to do deal with, and it’s not just a slogan, it is a vision. It is really easy for us to make things easily difficult, but it is a real ambition to make things easily simple.

Basic stuff

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insurer

Andy Talbot
Broker Expo 2025 Countdown: Arag’s Andy Talbot

As we count down to Broker Expo in October we caught up with Andy Talbot, director of broker, ATE & marketing at Arag, who asserts that while AI might not be “the future of insurance”, it will affect the future of everything, not least insurance.

Rachel Oliver
Meet the MGA: Moonrock Insurance

Moonrock’s COO Rachel Oliver offers her insights into the specialist drone managing general agent and how it is helping brokers service the growing low altitude economy.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: