Meet the MGA: AUK MGA

AUK managing director Nigel Palmer gives Insurance Age the lowdown on the MGA’s exclusive, broker-led proposition that he asserts will help it achieve £250m GWP in the next three years based on its current growth rate.

Having worked previously for Towergate and Gallagher, what attracted you to Acrisure to run AUK MGA?

The day it became more widely known that I was leaving Ardonagh, at least within the industry, two people reached out to me immediately and said we would love you to join us – one was from Modus and the other from Acrisure, which was really interesting to me as I really wanted to do something completely different from my broking background.

I didn’t know much about Acrisure at that time, so it came