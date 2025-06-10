MGA aims to ‘mitigate underinsurance’ with Lloyd’s-backed product

Aurora, the specialist algorithmic managing general agent, has launched a new property owners’ insurance product.

The offering, backed by Lloyd’s, aims to leverage Aurora’s digital insurance platform and real-time data enrichment to provide comprehensive cover up to £3.5m, with immediate plans to increase capacity.

Aurora added the property owners launch is “designed to mitigate underinsurance for both UK residential and commercial property owners, and narrow the insurance gap by providing coverage for a diverse range of tenant types, often not supported by standard property products”.

Greater accessibility

