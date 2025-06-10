MGA aims to ‘mitigate underinsurance’ with Lloyd’s-backed product
Aurora, the specialist algorithmic managing general agent, has launched a new property owners’ insurance product.
The offering, backed by Lloyd’s, aims to leverage Aurora’s digital insurance platform and real-time data enrichment to provide comprehensive cover up to £3.5m, with immediate plans to increase capacity.
Aurora added the property owners launch is “designed to mitigate underinsurance for both UK residential and commercial property owners, and narrow the insurance gap by providing coverage for a diverse range of tenant types, often not supported by standard property products”.Greater accessibility
Ro
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insurer
CII calls for 2025 New Generation Programme applications
The Chartered Insurance Institute 2025 New Generation Programme has opened for entries, with brokers having until 18 August to apply.
RSA unveils new commercial MD as Bryson departs
RSA has appointed Tovah Grosscurth as commercial lines managing director with immediate effect, subject to regulatory approval.
Ghost broker sentenced
A ghost broker has been sentenced to 12-months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months with a requirement to complete 150 hours of unpaid work, after selling two fraudulent motor insurance policies to unsuspecting members of the public.
People Moves: 2 – 6 June 2025
Follow the latest personnel moves in insurance.
Hiscox launches affirmative AI cover for tech businesses
Hiscox UK has updated its insurance for technology businesses to include affirmative cover for AI-related claims.
Former Nexus US CEO launches MGA
London-headquartered international managing general agent Amiga Specialty has officially launched promising an “aggressive growth and acquisition strategy”.
Mike Petchey promoted to Markel head of schemes
Markel has appointed Mike Petchey head of schemes to lead its broker-led specialist proposition.
Aviva first to launch on Acturis Unify
Aviva is the first insurer to join Acturis’ artificial intelligence and data-driven placement strategy tool Unify.