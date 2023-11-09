Primary sells Policy Expert to Abu Dhabi Investment Authority

The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority has acquired a majority stake in insurtech Policy Expert from Primary Group, Insurance Age can reveal.

The authority, established in 1976, invests funds on behalf of the Abu Dhabi government.

According to a recent filing on Companies House, as of 2 November, its wholly owned subsidiary Platinum IVY B 2018 RSC Ltd holds 75% or more of the shares in Policy Expert’s holding company QMetric Group Holdings.

Philip James steps down

That was the same day that Primary Group CEO and founder Philip James ceased to be a “person with significant control” of the business, a further filing detailed.

In