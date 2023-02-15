Brokers must priortise staff engagement as the 'great resignation' continues to bite in 2023

Brokers have stressed the need to keep staff engaged as resignations and recruitment struggles don't look to be going away any time soon. Sophie Locke-Cooper details how the post-pandemic period of reflection is still being felt today.

Job vacancies in the UK for the financial industry spiked from 16,000 in May 2020 to 54,000 in April 2022 the Office for National Statistics revealed.

Neil Campling, CEO of Verlingue, for one admits that his broker has experienced higher levels of staff turnover than it would have done pre-pandemic.

You’ve got a lot of mid-tier people moving around the industry. It has reawakened the need to become more self sufficient in terms of your own talent management. Neil Campling

“From what I