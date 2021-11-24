MCE slams Gibraltar regulator after insurer arm goes into run-off
MCE Insurance has criticised the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC) for applying capital add-ons to Green Realisations No 123 (GR), formerly MCE Insurance Company, which it stated has led to an “orderly and solvent” filing for administration.
As previously reported, MCE’s Gibraltar-based insurer arm went into run-off on 5 November, with CEO Julian Edwards stating that the move followed difficulties with complying with Solvency II requirements.
MCE said in a statement: “MCE UK
