Rokstone launches UK terrorism facility

Rokstone has launched a new terrorism facility with A-rated capacity in the UK.

The specialist managing general agent is part of the Aventum Group, previously Direct Insurance, and the business detailed that the product will be available to brokers through iSure, the group’s digital distribution platform.

The move follows the launch of its terrorism product in the US earlier this year.

According to Rokstone, the cover is highly relevant to the risks posed today from terrorism and policies can