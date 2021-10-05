Insurance Age

Rokstone launches UK terrorism facility

terrorism-bomb
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Rokstone has launched a new terrorism facility with A-rated capacity in the UK.

The specialist managing general agent is part of the Aventum Group, previously Direct Insurance, and the business detailed that the product will be available to brokers through iSure, the group’s digital distribution platform.

The move follows the launch of its terrorism product in the US earlier this year.

According to Rokstone, the cover is highly relevant to the risks posed today from terrorism and policies can

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Insurer

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. Pen buys Manchester Underwriting
  2. Ethos Broking buys again
  3. Aston Lark buys in Birmingham
  4. Aviva sells Italian GI business to Allianz
  5. Gallagher says 'goodbye' to Bollington brand
  6. CMA launches investigation into Gallagher-Willis Re deal
  7. People Moves: 4-8 October 2021

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: