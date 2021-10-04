Pen buys Manchester Underwriting
Pen Underwriting has bought Manchester Underwriting Agencies and its wholly owned subsidiary Manchester Underwriting Management (MUM) for an undisclosed sum.
MUM was established in 2010 as a specialty underwriting agency by Charles Manchester and now has 50 staff and generates more than £60m in gross written premium.
The company focuses on SME business and specialises in professional indemnity and management liability lines as well as casualty.
MUM is based across five locations in the UK and
