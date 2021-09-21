Dive In kicks off today with a focus on active allyship

Dive In, the biggest diversity and inclusion festival in the insurance industry, has kicked off today (21 September) and will run until 23 September.

Organisers stated that cricketing legend Sir Andrew Strauss will launch discussions around mental health for Dive In 2021, after research revealed it should be top of the agenda for the global insurance industry next year.

This year’s festival will take place both virtually and in person, with insurance employees from across nearly 40 countries