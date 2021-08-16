Insurance Hound: Most read by brokers in June and July 2021
Brokers have been keen to find out more about the UK motor law, the future of motor pricing, whiplash reforms, regulation, and UK pet insurance facts.
Our free for brokers sister title, Insurance Hound, showcases in depth market reports containing business useful expert analysis.
Most read
The most read report was the Forum of Insurance Lawyers’ (Foil) overview of UK motor law. The whitepaper was prompted by an announcement made by the transport secretary in February 2021, which highlighted
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- A-Plan sets sights on commercial market
- Gallagher signs reshaped $3.25bn Willis Re deal
- Covid BI claims payments near £1bn
- Admiral profit soars by 76% in first half of 2021
- Aviva GI delivers COR of 91.6%
- Former Allianz employee sentenced for stealing £67,000 from insurer
- Kerr Group moves to Applied Epic