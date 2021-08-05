Hastings profit hits £76m

Hastings Group has reported a profit before tax of £76m for the six months ended 30June 2021.

The provider noted that its gross written premium for the period was £481m and that it has 3.1m live customer policies, which it said was broadly stable compared to the year end.

Hastings did not provide any comparative figures, but according to its results statement from last year its GWP for the first half of 2020 was £514.9m and its profit after tax was £54.8m.

Motor

Looking at 2021, the business