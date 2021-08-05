Hastings profit hits £76m
Hastings Group has reported a profit before tax of £76m for the six months ended 30June 2021.
The provider noted that its gross written premium for the period was £481m and that it has 3.1m live customer policies, which it said was broadly stable compared to the year end.
Hastings did not provide any comparative figures, but according to its results statement from last year its GWP for the first half of 2020 was £514.9m and its profit after tax was £54.8m.
Motor
Looking at 2021, the business
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- RSA posts loss for first half of 2021
- UK Broker Awards: 2021 Shortlist announced
- Aston Lark buys Plester Group
- Gauntlet buys Three Sixty in first deal under GRP ownership
- Brokers say incoming Hiscox CEO will need to tackle reputation issues following BI row
- NIG grows 16.4% in H1 2021
- People Moves: 2 - 6 August 2021