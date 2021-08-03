Hiscox returns to profit in H1 2021

Hiscox has reported a profit before tax of $133.4m for the first half of 2021, compared to a pre-tax loss of $138.9m in H1 2020.

Gross written premium also increased to $2.4bn (H1 2020: $2.2bn), while the provider’s combined operating ratio improved to 93.1% (H1 2020: 114.6%).

UK

Hiscox further saw a 13.2% increase in GWP in the UK to $411.2m (H1 2020: $363.3m). The provider detailed that its broker commercial business had performed well with “a number of large schemes launched in the first