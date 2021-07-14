Allianz reveals restructure
Allianz Holdings has announced a strategic restructuring of its operations to create distinct personal and commercial businesses.
The insurer stated that this is the next step in its integration of the LV General Insurance and L&G General Insurance businesses, with the aim to “simplify and streamline” its operations.
As a result of the restructure, LV boss Steve Treloar becomes CEO, Allianz Personal and Simon McGinn becomes CEO, Allianz Commercial.
They will report to Jon Dye, CEO, Allianz
