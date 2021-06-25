Ex-Allianz employee sentenced for fraud by abuse of position

A former Allianz Musical Insurance employee has been sentenced for setting up more than 70 fake insurance policies for the musical industry, from which he profited over £106,000.

The City of London Police stated that Steve Balcombe, 42, of Quarry Hill Road, Tonbridge, Kent, was sentenced to two years imprisonment suspended for two years and 180 hours of unpaid work for two counts of fraud by abuse of position at Maidstone Crown Court.

City of London Police released a statement about the