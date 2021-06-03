Euler Hermes names Sarah Murrow as CEO for UK and Ireland

Allianz-owned Euler Hermes has appointed Sarah Murrow as CEO of its UK and Ireland business, with effect from 1 June.

Murrow previously worked as market management, commercial underwriting and distribution (MMCD) director for Northern Europe at Euler Hermes, and the trade credit insurer stated that she will be the first woman to head up its UK and Ireland business.

She succeeds Milo Bogaerts, who has been appointed CEO of Euler Hermes Northern Europe Region, effective 21 June.

In addition