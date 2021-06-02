Insurance Age

Zurich commits to maintaining regional footprint post pandemic

Leeds
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Zurich Insurance has stated that it does not have any current plans to reduce its office footprint after the pandemic.

This follows speculation in the market that the insurer had closed down its Granary Wharf office in Leeds.

Paul Tombs, Zurich’s head of SME, confirmed to Insurance Age that the provider left its premises in Granary Wharf in December 2020, but explained it had also opened a new co-working space in Leeds city centre in January 2021.

Pandemic
He commented: “This decision was

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Insurer

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. Industry warned of "bumpy ride" ahead after FCA confirms dual pricing ban
  2. The Blog Spot: Tiernan, Bayles, Holmes … Norwich do we have a problem?
  3. Andy Fairchild leaves Applied Systems
  4. Ethos Broking buys Drayton Insurance
  5. FCA wraps up rules on dual pricing ban
  6. Partners& targets £400m in GWP
  7. RSA takeover completes

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: