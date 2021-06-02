Zurich commits to maintaining regional footprint post pandemic

Zurich Insurance has stated that it does not have any current plans to reduce its office footprint after the pandemic.

This follows speculation in the market that the insurer had closed down its Granary Wharf office in Leeds.

Paul Tombs, Zurich’s head of SME, confirmed to Insurance Age that the provider left its premises in Granary Wharf in December 2020, but explained it had also opened a new co-working space in Leeds city centre in January 2021.

Pandemic

He commented: “This decision was