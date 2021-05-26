Jon Dye to step down as Allianz UK CEO
Allianz has announced that UK chief executive officer, Jon Dye, will be stepping down at the end of November 2021.
He will be succeeded by Colm Holmes, currently CEO of Aviva General Insurance.
Dye joined Allianz in 2003 and became its CEO in 2013. During his time at the helm, he has overseen the acquisitions of the general insurance businesses of LV and Legal and General (L&G).
Chris Townsend, board member Allianz SE, said: “I would like to thank Jon for his leadership of Allianz Holdings
