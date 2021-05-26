Insurance Age

Jon Dye to step down as Allianz UK CEO

Jon Dye, CEO, Allianz Insurance
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Allianz has announced that UK chief executive officer, Jon Dye, will be stepping down at the end of November 2021.

He will be succeeded by Colm Holmes, currently CEO of Aviva General Insurance.

Dye joined Allianz in 2003 and became its CEO in 2013. During his time at the helm, he has overseen the acquisitions of the general insurance businesses of LV and Legal and General (L&G).

Chris Townsend, board member Allianz SE, said: “I would like to thank Jon for his leadership of Allianz Holdings

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Insurer

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. One Call confirms ransomware attack
  2. Mulsanne accuses Marshmallow of trying to "dump" clients
  3. Partners& acquires Town and Country
  4. People Moves: 24 - 28 May 2021
  5. Broker Insights adds seven insurers and 150 brokers to platform
  6. Ardonagh's Q1 deal spend revealed
  7. Ardonagh Advisory buys loss adjuster

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: