CFC creates Lloyd's syndicate

CFC is set to create CFC Syndicate 1988 after gaining approval “in principle” from Lloyd’s.

The provider explained that the new syndicate will be managed by Asta Managing Agency and that it is working to with Asta to secure final approvals to commence underwriting business on 1 July 2021.

The CFC syndicate has planned gross premium of over £100m for its first year of trading, with capital to be provided by CFC and third-party capital providers.

According to CFC, the unit will write a cross