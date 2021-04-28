Insurance Age

Aviva opens buildings cover for properties affected by cladding to new customers

Grenfell Tower
twitter.com/LondonFire
Aviva has opened its standard residential property owners product to new customers affected by external combustible cladding in residential blocks of flats.

The provider noted that the offering will be made available to residents’ associations with a single block or complex of flats which require cover while remediation works are being undertaken on cladding.

The product is available for brokers to sell and Aviva noted that the move comes after some residents have seen large premium increases

