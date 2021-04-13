FCA data reveals progress as insurers settle Covid-19 BI claims
Insurers have paid out nearly £600m in Covid-19 related business interruption claims since the conclusion of the test case, according to a fresh set of data from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
The watchdog detailed that providers had made initial payments for unsettled claims worth £247.7m and final settlements of £352.1m as of 6 April 2021.
Earlier data showed that insurers had paid out a total of £472m as of 3 March 2021, including £192.1m in interim payments and £352.1m in final
