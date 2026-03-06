Coalition claws back £16.4m of policyholders’ stolen funds in 2025

Cyber insurer Coalition recovered £16.4m in stolen funds for policyholders around the world last year, with an average recovery of £152,053.

The sooner policyholders report suspicious activity, the more likely Coalition is to recover some of the stolen funds or the full amount, it noted

In its 2026 global Cyber Claims Report the provider argued active insurance has proven to help businesses by shifting from a passive policy to an active relationship.

While 86% of our global policyholders did not pay a ransom demand, in 100% of UK ransomware incidents, we were able to help the clients get back up running and return to normal operations