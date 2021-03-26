Insurance Age

Needham develops administration and integration service

train-tracks-coming-together
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Nuneaton-based Needham Insurance Services has unveiled a new administration and integration service aimed at administrators and liquidators working in conjunction with insurers.

The launch follows Needsham’s purchase of Inspire Insurance Services’ £5m portfolio, after the business went into liquidation, as reported by sister title Post. Inspire had previously been ordered to cease carrying out regulated activities by the Financial Conduct Authority. 

Needham said the new policy administration

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Insurer

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. Ardonagh’s Ross “angry for the industry” over "ill-informed" BI backlash
  2. FCA reveals insurer claims payouts following BI test case verdict
  3. Chris Giles steps down as PIB chairman
  4. FCA extends dual pricing timetable
  5. FCA targets wrongdoing with whistleblower campaign
  6. Ardonagh's Ross "incredibly frustrated" with CMA over Bennetts
  7. Ardonagh reveals £217.5m cash paid for deals in 2020

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: