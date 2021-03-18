Zurich launches global risk service

Zurich UK has launched a new risk services unit to help businesses manage emerging and evolving risks more effectively.

The provider explained that the new unit is part of a global initiative developed by Zurich Insurance Group to meet growing demand from businesses for risk prevention and mitigation services.

Brokers

A spokesperson for Zurich UK confirmed to Insurance Age that the service is available to brokers.

He said: “We can offer the services to brokers of all sizes or we can