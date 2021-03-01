Insurance Age

Interview: Ecclesiastical's Richard Coleman

Richard Coleman Ecclesiastical
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Ecclesiastical is looking to broaden its broker base as it targets further growth, according to Richard Coleman, managing director of UK General Insurance.

Speaking exclusively to Insurance Age, Coleman adds: “We’ve got lots of relationships with a broad range of brokers but we would welcome opening up more relationships or reinvigorating ones where the understanding of the range of specialisms we’re in isn’t that strong.”

He argues that the provider has a broader appetite than many people may

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Insurer

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. Egan reflects on RSA UK numbers
  2. RSA UK COR deteriorates to 101.8%
  3. ERS posts surge in profit for 2020
  4. Meeting private equity: Andy Marsh of Beech Tree
  5. Blog: Resilience in action
  6. Iprism develops unoccupied property product
  7. Blog: how brokers can protect themselves from cyber threats

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: