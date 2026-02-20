 Skip to main content
Convex reveals GWP approaching $6bn and profit growth for 2025 in run-up to AIG deal

Stephen Catlin and Paul Brand Convex

Convex Group grew gross written premium by 14% in 2025 to $5.88bn (£4.35bn) as it made a net profit for the third year in a row ahead of sealing investment from AIG.

The international specialty insurer and reinsurer’s combined operating ratio deteriorated year-on-year from 87.3% to 89%.

However its net income jumped just over 40% to $711m.

AIG took a 35% equity investment in Convex and Onex Corporation reinvested as a majority shareholder with a 63% stake in a deal that was announced last October and  completed earlier this month. The deal valued Convex at $7bn.

AIG also snapped up a 9.9% holding in global asset manager Onex (worth approximately $642m) and from

