QBE International posts double digit premium growth

QBE International’s combined operating ratio improved again to 88.5% last year as the division, in which the UK sits, grew premium 12.6%.

The unit’s GWP rose to $11.07bn (£8.21bn) increasing its momentum having grown by 11% in 2024.

The provider, which did not supply UK numbers, revealed the COR was trimmed slightly from 88.7% the year before. This followed on from previous progress having been cut from 89.5% in 2023.

