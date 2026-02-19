Zurich UK trims COR again and profits rise further in 2025

Zurich UK achieved a combined operating ratio of sub 90% for property and casualty business with profits rising 21% in 2025 while premiums stayed stable.

The COR improved year-on-year from 91.7% to 89.6%, building on the momentum of having been cut from 93.8% in 2023.

The division’s business operating profit soared up from the 2024 result to reach £500m.

I’m really looking forward to working closely with the team throughout 2026 as we continue to grow the business.Drazen Jaksic, CEO of Zurich UK

However, GWP was essentially flat at £3.895bn, having been £3.879bn in 2024.

According to the insurer, it had GWP growth across its “target segments whilst