CFC sale rumours resurface

The private equity owners of cyber insurer CFC are exploring “strategic options” having appointed advisers, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The article listed that PE houses EQT, which invested in CFC in 2021, and Vitruvian Partners which has been a financial backer since 2017, have taken on Evercore and Goldman Sachs to look at a potential sale or IPO.

The Financial Times previously reported last July that CFC was eyeing up a listing on the London Stock Exchange at a value of over £5bn, but that discussions were at an early stage, other options were being considered, and no deal was expected before the second half of 2026.

