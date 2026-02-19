Aviva secures naming rights for new 20,000 capacity Bristol concert venue

A new 20,000 capacity indoor entertainment arena in Bristol will be known as the Aviva Arena, it was announced today.

YTL Live, the operating company for the new complex, confirmed a “long-term multi-million-pound sponsorship agreement” securing naming rights for the venue when it opens in late 2028.

The venue with be located at Brabazon Hangars, birthplace of all the UK’s Concorde supersonic jets, in Brabazon New Town, north Bristol.

Securing Aviva as the naming partner for the arena marks a defining moment in our journey to create one of Europe’s most exciting live entertainment destinations. This partnership