QBE divests arm with UK business to Swiss Re

QBE has entered into an agreement to divest its global trade credit and surety business to Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, the commercial insurance arm of the Swiss Re Group.

The trade credit and surety arm operates across UK and Australia Pacific aiming to help companies manage payment and performance risk arising from their accounts receivable.

QBE’s French Bonds business does not form part of this transaction.

The portfolio is expected to generate annual revenues of approximately $200m (£148.4m), according to Swiss Re.

Our decision to divest QBE’s global trade credit and surety business to Swiss Re Corporate Solutions supports our ongoing strategic focus on