LV confirms 300 redundancies following L&G takeover

LV GI chief executive officer, Steve Treloar, has confirmed that the provider has cut 300 jobs as a result of the integration of Legal & General into the business.

Treloar told Insurance Age: “These processes are never something that we really want to undertake but as part of the integration we set out a path to reshape our business over the next two and a half years.

“We’ve now completed the process and unfortunately we’ll be losing around 300 staff from the business.”

It was previously