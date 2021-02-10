Intact's RSA takeover "on track" to complete in Q2 2021

The deal to buy RSA is “progressing well and on track” for completion in the second quarter of 2021, according to Canadian provider Intact Financial Corporation.

Intact, along with Danish insurer Tryg, made a formal offer to buy RSA last November.

The terms of the deal value the business at £7.2bn, with Intact set to pay £3.0bn for the Canadian, UK and international business.

Approval

In a statement announcing its financial results for 2020, Intact commented on the progression of the