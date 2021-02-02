Newcastle-based MGA Generation bought by Arden UW

Arden UW has bought Newcastle-based managing general agent Generation Underwriting Management for an undisclosed sum.

According to a statement, the combined organisation will trade under the Generation brand and retain the MGA’s existing underwriting and broker facing staff.

Arden UW was incorporated in June 2019 and is part of Belfast-headquartered Willis & Company (Holdings) which also owns broker Willis Insurance and Risk Management (Willis IRM).

Following the deal, the business plans to