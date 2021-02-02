Insurance Age

Newcastle-based MGA Generation bought by Arden UW

newcastle-skyline-tyne-bridge
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Arden UW has bought Newcastle-based managing general agent Generation Underwriting Management for an undisclosed sum.

According to a statement, the combined organisation will trade under the Generation brand and retain the MGA’s existing underwriting and broker facing staff.

Arden UW was incorporated in June 2019 and is part of Belfast-headquartered Willis & Company (Holdings) which also owns broker Willis Insurance and Risk Management (Willis IRM).

Following the deal, the business plans to

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Insurer

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. News analysis: Brokers warn of confused clients and damaged reputations after BI test case judgment
  2. FCA launches policychecker for BI customers
  3. Opinion: Eliminating the expectation gap
  4. Gallagher posts rising brokerage revenues for 2020
  5. Government seeks views on changes to Flood Re
  6. Complete Cover Group reveals return to profit in 2019
  7. Reports point to e-trading surge among brokers

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: