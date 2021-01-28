Insurance Age

Guide launched to aid inclusive policy design

vulnerable
  • Insurance Age staff
Fair By Design, in partnership with the Money Advice Trust, has produced a guide for the insurance sector to help firms embed inclusive design into their products.

In addition, the project titled Inclusive Design in Essential Services includes the production of a further guide developed for regulators.

The aim of the guides, which were launched yesterday (27 January), is to deliver improved products and services that meet the needs of more consumers, tackling long-standing issues such as the

