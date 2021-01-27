Markerstudy in £200m investment deal led by Pollen Street Capital

Markerstudy Group has revealed an agreement for a £200m investment led by Pollen Street Capital.

The transaction will see Pollen Street partner with and make an investment alongside the existing founder team.

Qatar Insurance Company (QIC), which bought Markerstudy’s insurance companies for £107.8m via its subsidiary Qatar Re in July 2018, will also participate in the transaction.

Expansion

Markerstudy stated that it will use the investment to deliver an “ambitious and sustainable” growth