RSA directors urge shareholders to vote in favour of Intact/Tryg takeover
RSA has confirmed that it is holding a court meeting and a general meeting on 18 January 2021, with shareholders set to vote on the £7.2bn takeover by Regent Bidco.
Regent Bidco, which is owned by Intact Financial Corporation and Tryg, made a formal offer to buy RSA on 18 November.
In a statement on the London Stock Exchange published yesterday (16 December), RSA stated that the deal will be affected by means of a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement.
Unanimous
According to the statement
