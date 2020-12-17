Insurance Age

RSA directors urge shareholders to vote in favour of Intact/Tryg takeover

Money
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

RSA has confirmed that it is holding a court meeting and a general meeting on 18 January 2021, with shareholders set to vote on the £7.2bn takeover by Regent Bidco.

Regent Bidco, which is owned by Intact Financial Corporation and Tryg, made a formal offer to buy RSA on 18 November.

In a statement on the London Stock Exchange published yesterday (16 December), RSA stated that the deal will be affected by means of a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement.

Unanimous
According to the statement

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Insurer

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. FCA bares teeth on insurance product value as it launches thematic review
  2. Silence on rumoured Gallagher/Bollington deal
  3. Fresh sellers hit back and deny misleading Kingfisher
  4. BI test case Supreme Court judgment expected next year
  5. People Moves: 14 - 18 December 2020
  6. GRP buys digital commercial broker
  7. Lloyd’s and Parsyl launch insurance for distribution of Covid-19 vaccines

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: