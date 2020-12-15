CFC updates UK terrorism and sabotage product

CFC has upgraded its UK terrorism and sabotage policy in order to deliver a best of breed product for brokers seeking standalone terrorism solutions for their UK clients.

The provider stated that it has been offering insurance for terrorism and sabotage events in the UK for over a decade.

It detailed that the key enhancements to its existing wording include loss of attraction, covering loss of income after an insured event within one mile from the insured premises which leads to a reduction in