Axa recruits Bank of Scotland MD as Retail CEO

Axa UK and Ireland has hired Tara Foley as chief executive officer of Axa UK Retail Insurance.

She will join the business on 2 November and become a member of the UK and Ireland management committee, reporting to UK and Ireland CEO, Claudio Gienal.

Foley will replace Laurent Matras who will be moving to Axa Asia to take on the role of chief financial officer of Axa Tianping in China from 1 January 2021.

Experience

The provider detailed that Foley will join Axa from Lloyds Banking Group (LBG)