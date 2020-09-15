Hiscox expects less than £100m of Covid-19 BI claims after court ruling

Hiscox has revealed it expects its additional Covid-19 claims arising from business interruption to be less than £100m, following the judgment reached in the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) business interruption test case.

The provider detailed that this encompasses claims from all of its divisions and is a reduction of £150m from the upper end of the firm’s previously published risk scenario.

The High Court stated earlier today (15 September) that it had found in favour of the FCA and