CII calls on sector to act now to avoid future FCA test cases
The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has called on the insurance industry and government to act now to reduce the need for legal proceedings like the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) business interruption test case in future.
The court case was held in July and the court will hand down its decision today (15 September).
Areas
The professional body urged the sector to focus on the following three areas:
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- UK Broker Awards: Winners revealed
- Kingfisher issues legal proceedings against Fresh sellers
- Vantage reveals 130 job cuts as it rebrands as Kingfisher following restructure
- The Society of Insurance Broking pledges to support broker recovery from Covid-19 impact
- Aston Lark focuses on London Market
- Legal spat between Jelf and DRP continues
- Blog: Everything you were afraid to ask about algorithms