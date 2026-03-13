People Moves: 9 – 13 March 2026

Keep up to date with the latest personnel moves in insurance.

Featuring: Partners&, Mission, Consumer Intelligence, Marsh, and Markel.

Peter Stoll joins Partners& teaming up again with CEO Barton

Peter Stoll has joined Partners& as a client partner, focused on the recruitment and umbrella Sectors.

He will report to Jonathan Miller, chief client officer.

Stoll brings over 45 years of experience to the post and has been tasked with developing new business, managing existing clients and working with insurers to create enhanced policy wordings that will deliver