Saga announces £150m equity capital raise

Saga has stated that it is at an “advanced stage” of a prospective £150m equity capital raise, with former owner and CEO, Sir Roger De Haan, set to invest £100m.

The provider noted that it expects to launch the prospective equity raise on or around 10 September.

Sir Roger, alongside affiliated family trusts, owned Saga before it was sold to private equity firm Charterhouse in 2004. Prior to the sale, he was chief executive officer and chairman of Saga for 20 years.

Alongside his investment