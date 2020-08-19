Sabre reveals new chairman

Sabre Insurance Group has announced that Andy Pomfret will succeed Patrick Snowball as chairman.

The provider stated that Snowball had advised the board at the beginning of the year that he was ready to step down and it was time to find a successor.

He first joined the Sabre board in 2017. Snowball has previously been UK general insurance CEO at Aviva and has also worked with Towergate and at Australian firm Suncorp.

Sabre noted that Snowball led the business through its London Stock