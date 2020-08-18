Nexus unites trade credit broking teams under Xenia brand

Nexus Group has announced it is bringing together its trade credit broking businesses under one trading name and brand; Xenia.

The move follows its purchases of trade credit brokers Credit and Business Finance (CBF) in March 2019 and Credit Risk Solutions (CRS) in October 2017.

The CBF and CRS teams will now be united under the Xenia brand and Nexus stated that this will “magnify their impact on the specialist trade credit and surety market”.

In addition, the business noted that the move will