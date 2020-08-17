Aviva reveals 14% GWP rise across digital platforms during lockdown

Aviva has reported a 14% increase in gross written premium driven across its commercial lines digital broker channels, Fast Trade and e-trade, in the first six months of 2020.

The provider noted that the Aviva Broking Community, which is comprised of regional brokers, was behind a 25% increase in GWP traded online.

According to Aviva, many brokers turned to digital channels during lockdown in order to continue trading, with traffic moving from phone calls to the provider’s live chat facility.