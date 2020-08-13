Hiscox and HAG agree on arbitration process as legal dispute continues

Legal teams representing Hiscox and the Hiscox Action Group have agreed on an expedited arbitration process for all policies in its ongoing legal dispute.

At a hearing in the High Court yesterday (12 August) the parties agreed for the action to be heard as a single arbitration, with three arbitrators reviewing four categories of policy.

Richard Leedham, the Mishcon de Reya partner representing HAG, said: “Today’s agreement represents a significant step forward for the Hiscox Action Group in