Direct Line buys start-up broker Brolly

The Brolly team, including founder Phoebe Hugh, is set to move across to Direct Line once the deal is completed.

Direct Line Group (DLG) has bought personal lines insurtech broker Brolly for an undisclosed sum.

The deal for the London-based start-up is conditional and is expected to close during the third quarter of 2020.

Brolly was founded four years ago by chief executive officer Phoebe Hugh, with the aim to “revolutionise insurance”.

Last year it launched an app-based contents policy which included monthly subscriptions that reduce in price every month with loyalty.

At the time, Hugh told Insurance Age that it was “totally absurd” that the practice of dual pricing is still ongoing in the insurance sector.

According to DLG, the Brolly team is expected to join the provider and build on its work to date, with the aim of helping DLG to accelerate its transformation to becoming a leading digital player in insurance.

Journey

Hugh commented “I started Brolly to reinvent personal insurance, and by listening and adapting to a new generation of consumers, we have made great progress so far.

“I’m thrilled to be taking the next step in this journey that will allow myself and my team to scale the technology and products to a much bigger audience. We are excited to continue to build beautiful and personalised products to simplify insurance within Direct Line Group, one of the UK’s most innovative large insurers.”

Kerry Chilvers, marketing director at Direct Line Group, added: “We are delighted to announce our plans to acquire Brolly and are looking forward to welcoming Phoebe and her team to the Group.

“We both want the same thing which is to give customers value and simplicity. We know that we can learn a lot from Phoebe and her team and we are looking forward to channelling their excitement and significant expertise to help us with our ambitious plans.”

In April 2017, Brolly changed its logo following a dispute with US insurer Travelers.

